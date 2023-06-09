From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Some members of the 9th Kaduna State House of Assembly have collectively petitioned the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani over the alleged reallocation of plots of land due to them in Millennium City, Kaduna, to unknown developer.

They specifically appealed to the Governor to revoke the allocation of plots of land due to them in Millennium City to a private developer called “Yakuya Worldwide Resource LTD” and allow the house to directly develop their quarters.

A copy of the petition dated June 8, 2023, signed by an anonymous member on behalf of the aggrieved members of the Assembly and copied to the Director Generals of Kaduna State Geographical Information Service (KADGIS) and Kaduna State Urban Development Agency (KASUPDA) respectively accused the leadership of the House of using a personal firm to get the plots on behalf of the legislature and convert into personal property instead of it being the quarters for members.

To further buttress their claim, they alleged that Yakuya Worldwide Resource LTD was owned by the Speaker of the House as construction works are already ongoing on the said property.

The petition read in part; “Your Excellency could recall that the plot of land in question was earlier allocated to Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company Company to build official residential quarters for members of Kaduna State House of Assembly.

“However, leadership of the 9th Assembly after a lengthy and robust deliberation on the same allocation and the purpose it was meant for unanimously agreed and resolved that same allocation be given to another company based on recommendation with a view to carrying out the purpose for which it was meant for, construction of suitable housing units for members of Kaduna State House of Assembly.

“The said request was granted at the instance of leadership of Kaduna State Assembly and your Excellency through the instrumentality of KADGIS approved the relocating of said land to Yakuya Worldwide Resource Limited for same purpose of building suitable houses for members of Kaduna State House of Assembly.

“Unfortunately, the said company that was reallocated the said plot converted same to its own use without taking into account the purpose for which it was meant for in the first place; for the building and construction of suitable houses for members as beneficiaries.

“We humbly request that same issue be revisited with a view to reversing the said allocation made in favour of Yakuya and be made to Kaduna State House of Assembly as the beneficial and holder of the said plot of land to enable it carry out the purpose for which the allocation was made initially.

“We unanimously appeal to Your Excellency to intervene in this matter and reverse the purported revocation of Plot No. 276156 in favour of Yakuya World Wide Resource Limited and rectify the initial grant by making direct allocation in favour of Kaduna State House of Assembly as sole beneficial and title holder of the said plot of land for and on behalf of the Honourable Members of Kaduna State House of Assembly as beneficial owners”.