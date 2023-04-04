From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has announced the constitution of the 2023 Transition Committee, comprising nominees of the outgoing governor Nasir El-Rufai administration and Senator Uba Sani, the governor-elect.

The 65-person committee will prepare the roadmap for implementing the SUSTAIN manifesto of the incoming government which has at its core a governance agenda to continue the progress recorded in the state since 2015.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication), Muyiwa Adekeye, who is also a member of the committee.

“The committee will also arrange the ceremonies to usher in the new government.

“The Transition Committee will be chaired by Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the incumbent Secretary to the State Government, who was chairman of the Transition Committee in 2015 and vice-chairman in 2019.

“The permanent secretary Cabinet & Political Affairs, Nuhu Isyaku Buzun will serve as secretary to the Committee, which will soon be inaugurate,” the statement said.