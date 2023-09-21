From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Comrade Musa Mohammed has expressed satisfaction over developmental steps taken so far in education sector by the Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani within three months.

Comrade Mohammed in a statement on Thursday said he was impressed that there was a remarkable and innovative feat by the governor for focusing on educational development in the State.

“He is the only governor amongst the newly elected governors that has done something totally different to the development of education in Kaduna state. He knows and appreciates the value of education in the socio-economic development of the society.

“The ongoing rehabilitation of public schools across the state to provide the right environment for teaching and learning, and his administration is working towards a uniform curriculum, to enable students have access to Internet service and allow for e-learning.

“He therefore not only identified education sector as a top priority of his administration as second to security, but also made education the centre-piece of his administration’s policies and programmes; hence his decision to invest massively in the sector in order to make kaduna work again and expand the horizon of good governance and accountable leadership in the state anchored on agenda.

“His foresight over the downward review of all the State- owned tertiary institutions’ fees’, and his determination to provide access to free and qualitative education for every child in Kaduna State from primary, secondary school and tertiary institutions is a laudable achievement.

“The executive Governor has taken a bold-step by approving of the downward review of school fees for all state- owned tertiary institutions by 30 and 50 percent.

“His action was a positive response to the public outcry over hike in fees being charged by the state tertiary institutions and its effect on school enrolment and retention.

“The reduction in tuition fees in all the state- owned tertiary institutions by Governor Uba Sani, including Kaduna Sate University, Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, College of Education Gidan Waya,Shehu Idris College of Health Sciences and Technology, Makarfi respectively, is highly appreciated and commendable.

“His initiatives and policy on education are not only people oriented but friendly and good gesture worthy of emulation by all and sundry across party line.

“Despite the limited resources, intimidating debt profile and battered economy that depended solely on federal allocations and poor internally-generated revenue, Uba Sani will succeeded in changing the face of education in kaduna with so many success.

“What we have seen so far in Kaduna state is of high qualitative and satisfactory. There is evidence of focus and commitment, and a clear interest in promoting education and empowering our children to survive in an increasingly complex technology driven global system”. The statement said.

The statement further added, saying, “What exactly are the unique offerings and landmark achievements of Governor Uba Sani’s in the critical field of education in less than three months.

“The innovative and impactful ideas Uba Sani has brought to bear in the sector include free education, reducing of education levies, awarding of scholarship and renovation of schools across the state.

“Majority of the people in the state acknowledged Governor Uba Sani as the most student-friendly governor in the history of the state.

“The people attributed the unprecedented development in primary, secondary, and tertiary levels of education to the commitment of the governor to restore the lost glory of education in the State.

“I commend the courage, resilience, and doggedness of Governor Uba Sani in reviving the education sector of the state. The governor has shown to all the good people of the state that nothing is impossible to achieve if only one sets his mind to it.

“He is indeed doing well in the education sector. It is therefore, big kudos to Governor Uba Sani for being a torch bearer as handed over by the great, brilliant-minds of the older generation”.