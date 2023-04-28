From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed gratitude to the election petition tribunal for granting its request for a substituted service to the governor elect under the All Progressive Congress (APC), Uba Sani after some attempts to serve him at formal addresses without success.

The State PDP governorship candidate, Mohammed Isah Ashiru had approached the tribunal to challenge the victory of Uba Sani at the governorship polls, insisting that he (Ashiru) won the election, but was allegedly robbed of victory by the APC.

In a statement on Thursday by the State

Publicity Secretary of PDP,

Abraham Alberah Catoh said, “We thank the Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal for granting our request for a substituted service to Uba Sani. When you conspire to thwart the outcome of an election against the choice of the people, you shouldn’t be afraid to defend the stolen mandate in court.

“It is often said that no matter how long the night tarries, morning would come. Uba Sani, therefore, may continue to run or attempt to evade the judicial service of the governorship election petition by the PDP but can not hide.

“We assure the people of the state of our resolve to recover the mandate freely given to our candidate and party in the March 18 governorship election.

“Let us continue to show support to the party, remain calm, and also pray that God will grant their Lordships the wisdom to continue to do the right thing always”.