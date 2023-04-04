From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than 10 students have been kidnapped from government secondary school, Awon, Kachia local government area of Kaduna State.

The incident was said to have occured on Monday, but details was sketchy at the time of filing this report.

However, Kaduna state government said it has received preliminary reports on kidnapping of the 10 students.

A statement on Tuesday by the Commissioner of internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “The Kaduna State Government has received preliminary reports from security agencies on the kidnapping of about 10 students in Kachia LGA.

“According to the preliminary reports, the students of Government Secondary School, Awon (a day secondary school) were kidnapped on Monday.

“The exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained but detailed reports being awaited will clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere.

“The Government will issue a public statement accordingly, when these reports are received”.