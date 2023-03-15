From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Less than a week after gunmen killed 17 persons in the Zango Kataf community, Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State, 10 people have been killed in the area.

Four persons were also injured in the incident which took place Tuesday night, according to an eye witness.

The chairman of Zangon Kataf, Francis Sani confirmed the incident.

Sani however, appealed for calm and urged the government to deploy more security personnel to the area to stop the persistent attacks.

On his part, the President of the Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA), Dr Samuel Ache, also confirmed the killings.

Ache said, “10 people were killed, four injured, while others were still missing. The people have lost confidence in the military because of the persistent attacks.”

He alleged that “instead of protecting the people, the military is supervising the killings.”

He further alleged that youth from neighbouring communities made efforts to repel the attack on the community but were prevented by the military.