…My termination is invalid-ASUP Chair

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The management of Kaduna Polytechnic (Kadpoly) has sacked the chairman, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Kaduna Chapter, Abubakar Jibrin Abdullahi.

Though the sack letter dated October 5, did not give reason for the termination of Abdullahi’s appointment, it might not be unconnected with his role over alleged illegal sales of staff housing units and the surrounding parcels of lands by the school authority.

The ASUP chairman who is of the department of mechanical engineering was employed by the school in 1995.

The termination of appointment letter issued by the management, with reference number; ‘KPT CA/S PER 10049 VoL 1/185’ and dated 5th October, 2023, was addressed to Engr. Abubakar Jibrin Abdullahi through the Head of Mechanical Engineering Department.

According to the letter signed by the Polytechnic Rector, Dr. Muhammed Tanimu, “By virtue of paragraph ‘a’ of your appointment letter dated the 24th February, 1995, the Polytechnic no longer require your service as its staff.

“Accordingly, your appointment is hereby terminated effective from the 5th day of October, 2023.”

In his reaction to the sack letter, Abdullahi said, “I have been confirmed after many years ,promoted after many years , that clause is invalid for now”.

However, in a recent press statement, the embattled ASUP leader alleged that the school management has threatened to sack him and as well disband the Union over his role in alleged illegal sales of staff quarters and lands.

“Against all known traditions; the resort to scapegoating me for actions taken in my capacity as Chapter Chairman only shows clearly that, the mission is to finally issue me a sack letter, having isolated and singled me out of a cause vigorously and overwhelmingly pursued by my members in their majority”. Abdullahi had said.

Reports said, earlier this year, ASUP had engaged the school management that the sale of staff quarters was a clear breach of government’s directive since the Ministry of Education had directed the stoppage, but was jettisoned by the management.

ASUP in the statement regretted that the school management succeeded in creating factional group in the Union, and went ahead to suspend activities of the original Union within the Campus, despite several disclaimers on the factional group by the National body of ASUP.

ASUP chairman further alleged that the main motive of the management is to strangulate the union leadership and break the ranks of its members and physical attack on him.

But in another press statement which was issued 24 hours before his sack, Abdullahi said ASUP was going into dialogue with the school management following intervention by the national leadership of the Union and other stakeholders over the crisis.

The statement had said, “On behalf of the Chapter members, the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Kaduna Chapter has found it expedient to inform of the current development, following our recent public statement on the crises between the management and union, particularly as it concerns the suspension of the Chairman.

“You will recall that, in the last instance, the union raised concerns about the suspension and the possible aftermath.

I wish to immediately inform that, following the intervention of critical stakeholders within the community and beyond, the Union is considering the option of dialogue with management for the overall interest of the Institution.

“To this end, in line with the position of the national leadership of the union and the intervention of other stakeholders, the Chapter leadership is making the necessary effort to complement the ongoing initiation of alternative dispute resolution on the matter.

“While hoping that, both parties would reach an amicable understanding for the overall interest of the Institution, I wish to thank all stakeholders who have made this possible, including the media.

“As a union, we shall continue to prioritize the overall welfare of our members and the integrity of the Institution and its many stakeholders”.