By Rita Okoye

Popular music producer, K-Solo, has opened up on why Headies has never nominated him for award.

The beat maker made this known on popular podcast, ‘Conversations with Kenni’. According to him, “Headies has never nominated me (for award) but they have nominated all the artistes I produced songs for. It’s the same thing with Paul Play, Klever J, Timaya and the late Kefee. All my artistes have got Headies’ nominations and have won. So, what happened to the producer? I don’t care. I don’t lick people’s bottom. I have always believed in my job. This is the vibe that I give to my artistes that give them the strong belief as well. Kefee was a gospel artiste and her Kokoro was the first gospel song that was being played in the clubs back-to-back. Headies is a business.

“When we started out, it was not (about) competition, it was about taking our music to the next level. That is why somebody like Konga can be on tour in the UK right now”.

K-Solo also debunked the notion that Asake and Seyi Vibez sound alike. “Seyi Vibez and Asake don’t sound alike. Because they have similar approach to music, people think they sound alike. Seyi adds more of Yoruba to his lyrics, why Asake blends them with English. The adages they add to their songs make them similar. Their voice textures are different; their productions are different. Asake does more of Amapiano why Seyi Vibez flows on any kind of sound.”