From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has tasked the cadets of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, to justify the trust and confidence Nigerians reposed on them.

The president, represented by Vice, Kasshim Shettima, made the call on Saturday at the passing-out ceremony of the 5th Regular Course of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

Speaking on the occasion, the president charged the graduating cadets to discharge their duties professionally and diligently, while imploring them to lay emphasis on justice, equity and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

“There could never have been a better time to remind you of what lies ahead. You are leaving here bearing the promise and oath to be uncompromising

guardian of your fatherland,” he stated.

He assured them that the present administration was determined

to adopt measures to effectively combat insecurity in the country, stating that his administration would massively invest in law enforcement agencies in the country with a view to enhancing their capabilities and effectiveness.

In his remark, the Commandant of the Academy, Sadiq Abubakar, a Deputy Inspector General of Police, pointed out that the college was established on March 15, 1998. He explained that since its inception, the Academy had made the nation proud.

He said with the support of the Federal Government, the Academy had vigorously pursued policies that were transforming it to one of the best police training institutions in the region.

He added that the Academy had done well in the realisation of its objectives, especially in the provision of advance academic and professional training for officers of the Nigeria Police Force.