From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Justice Dije Abdu Aboki has been sworn in as the substantive Chief Judge of Kano state.

The oath taking ceremony of the first female Chief Judge was sequel to her confirmation by the Kano State House of Assembly

Speaking at the occasion which took place at the Government House on Monday. the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf held that her appointment was based on merit noting that she had distinguished herself as a professional judicial officer in the state.

He observed that her new responsibility had placed a huge burden on her shoulder, imploring her to uphold the trust that has been bestowed on her.

He tasked her to embark on reforming the state”s Judiciary, with particular attention to issues of perceived miscarriage of justice and alleged judicial corruption, among others.

He expressed comittement to meet his obligations to the Judiciary, assuring that he will complete all abondoned projects, build new court complexes, recoup courts building hitherto sold or demolished as well as prioritize the welfare of judicial officers.

In her speech, Justice Aboki appreciated the Governor for proposing her while pledging to work harder to justify the confidence reposed on her.

She applauded the cordial relationship between the arms of government and expressed optimism that the relationship will continue to wax stronger.