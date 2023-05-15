By Eberekpe Ogho

Now, what is wrong with the South East against the politics of all of us against a country that must hook on to every aota of balancing to help stabilise the lopsided political ship?

This Monday, a few days away to the swearing in and inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of Nigeria, a few days away from choosing who the next Senate President of the country should be.

Few days and few days away to decide the country’s political as well as emotional maturity to save all of us the bellyache of rumbling and mental peace.

Just a few days away, not too far away, yet the wahala is already brewing from every nook and cranny of the country’s disjointed polity and political chess game play, as expected.

The noises have come and gone, the only thing we need now is for the President-elect, Tinubu, before the 13th of June, to have his thinking cap on, not to act like his outgoing colleague who lost it mentally and wittily and made a complete mess of what would have been, as if development and progress must be spread across the country based on balloting and voting, and the votes.

We remember, with Buhari, his political prattling and childishness and naivety, and with somewhat callous proclamation that he would consider first the geopolitical zone that gave him 95% of its votes to become president before looking in the direction of, and in search of the next area that reluctantly gave 5%.

Nigerians may have forgiven Buhari for his nastiness, but surely never forgotten, which is making thinking Nigerians ask and fear if there would repetition of such conservative neurosis.

Absurd and divisive. And Tinubu should be taking this into consideration days before the dawn of 13th of June, if he wants to walk the same dirty roads as Buhari being shamed by the same absurdity and divisiveness that is about to serenade him out of Aso Rock.

Political balancing, Tinubu should know this! Not being weak and irresponsibly dictated to by those who do not mean well of the country, Tinubu should be aware of this! He should know with all these, the country would head nowhere and the nagging would blossomly continue.

He, Tinubu, must know that Nigeria should be carried along, not a section of it, and, to do so, he should be wise enough that he and his administration are not expected to be liked by all but he and his administration, duty and service demand that he should provide for all.

Tinubu, as 29th of May and 13th of June knock, must know that even God, in His awesomeness, is not liked by all, though through His irrevocable Laws we all are, some even prefer to go the Satan way, yet God does not prevent the sun and rain bathing us all.

Because recently the campaign has been going on that, in spite of the hullabaloo that greeted the presidential election that would make him President a few days away, that the Senate President should not go to the South East because that geopolitical axis did not overwhelmingly vote for him to make him the President-to-be. There we go, the Buhari administration’s sickening mentality that threw the spanners away into the air when they were supposed to be tightening loose nuts and making the country competitive all-day, all-round.

The choice to vote and whom to vote for has nothing to do with regional or geopolitical fix, it is individual-based and the people’s choice, which cannot be influenced by an individual or the collective. High time we got this right inside the content of our cracked skulls as political beings.

Tinubu should try not to listen or attempt to hear the noises coming from no-do-well politicians who are at the moment trying to plant and establish roots of themselves as the cabal of the country he tiredly spoke against.

Balancing, not fairness, not equity, but balancing the polity and politiking with the right thinking, the same way the South East stood by him, Tinubu, when he was the Governor of Lagos State, and the then President Olusegun Obasanjo wanted to do everything to stop him from coming on board for a second term in 2003.