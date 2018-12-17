Fred Itua, Abuja

National Assembly workers on the platform of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) have made good their threat to embark on a four-day strike.

The workers, who are demanding for the payment of arrears of 28 per cent increase in their salaries since 2010, invaded the National Assembly complex in the early hours of Monday, barricading all entrances into the complex.

The workers have also cut off essential services like power and water supply; effectively crippling any form of activity within the premises.

The aggrieved workers had, two weeks ago, shut down the National Assembly, stopping lawmakers from sitting; blaming the management of the National Assembly for their plight and insisting on the removal of the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori.

READ ALSO: Lawyers warned against sharp practices, double standards

Although no official statement from the management was yet received as at the time of filing this report, the Clerk had clearly dropped the blame at the doorsteps of the Executive when he said there had been no releases to implement the workers’ wage increase captured in the 2018 budget.

Details later…