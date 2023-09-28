From Fred Itua, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday night, announced the sacked 21 heads of different agencies, parastatals and companies of the Administration.

A statement released late Wednesday night by the Director of Press, Anthony Ogunleye, the minister didn’t offer any explanations why they were fired, but noted that they should vacate offices immediately.

It was also disclosed that the sacked senior officials should hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank, while their replacement will be announced laterThose affected include the group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Abuja Investment Company Ltd, Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, Abuja Markets Management Ltd.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company, Abuja Property Development Company

Managing Director, Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company, MD Abuja Film Village International

Managing Director, Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd, MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation. Managing Director, Abuja Enterprise Agency, General Manager, FCT Water Board, Director General, FCT Emergency Management Agency.

Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board, Director General, Hospital Management Board, Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board.

Director, FCT Scholarship Board, Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center, Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme, Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department, Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council.