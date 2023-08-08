From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The WTO DG walked into the Villa a few minutes after 3pm, accompanied by Dr Ali Pate, one of President Tinubu’s ministers-designate.
Details later…
