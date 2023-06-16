From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with former leader agitator for the course of the oil-rich region, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Dokubo, was vocal in his support for President Bola Tinubu, during the presidential campaigns and even after at the polls.

It would be recalled that one of the Tinubu administration’s key economic targets is shoring up oil and gas production and part of the plan to achieve that will be by rooting out the menace of oil-theft.

It would be recalled that the President had, earlier in the week, met with some other key figures from the region, including former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe, and former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Dr Dakuku Peterside.

Details later…