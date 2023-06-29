Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, arrived in Ogun State on his planned private visits to the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona and the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

The president, who was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategies, Dele Alake, landed at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode at exactly 10.17am, in a presidential chopper marked 5N FG2, Nigeria Airforce.

Tinubu was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun, Chief Olusegun Osoba and other supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President left for the residence of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona where he was expected to have a private meeting with the traditional ruler.

The president is also expected to have a separate meeting with the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo in his palace in Abeokuta, later.

Tinubu’s last visit to the state was in January, when his presidential campaign train stormed the state, visited the four paramount rulers in the state.

Details later…