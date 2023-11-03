From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The remaining student of the Bethel Baptist Secondary School, Kaduna, who was kidnapped along with 120 other students of the school when bandits attacked their school in July 2021 has finally regained his freedom.

Available facts revealed that no specific ransom was paid for the release of the boy whom many have forgotten after several attempts to secure his release failed.

Although there have been payments of huge ransoms running into several millions of naira that led to the release of his colleagues in batches.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Reverend Joseph Hayab confirmed the return of the boy to his family house.

According to him, the boy, Treasure Ayuba, is now undergoing medical examination at a private medical facility in the state.

Details later…..