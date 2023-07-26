By Cosmas Omegoh

National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) this evening, declared a total and indefinite strike action. NARD’s action is coming on the margin of it’s disagreement with the Federal Government over welfare and remuneration.

NARD’s decision was contained in a release issued this evening by the association’s president Dr Innocent Orji. Dr Orji said NARD was making an eight-point demand among which are the “immediate payment of the 2023 MRTF; immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement, payment of skipping arrears and upward review of CONMESS in line with full salary restoration to the 2014 value of CONMESS.” NARD is also demanding”payment of the arrears of consequential adjustment of minimum to the omitted doctors; reversal of the downgrading of the membership certificate by MDCN, payment of MRTF, new hazard allowance, skipping and implementation of corrected CONMESS in State Tertiary Health Institutions and payment of omitted hazard allowance arrears.”