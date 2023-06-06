….as armed security men barricades assembly complex, stops lawmakers access

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The highly anticipated inauguration of the first session of the 7th Assembly at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has been postponed, according to a press statement released by Ibrahim A. Musa, the Acting Clerk of the House.

The decision to postpone the inauguration comes as a result of security advice provided to the House. The statement highlighted that the recommendation was made after careful consideration of the prevailing security situation in the state. The directive to delay the inauguration was issued by His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State.

The Acting Clerk expressed regret over any inconveniences caused by the unexpected postponement. The statement assured all Honorable Members-elect and the general public that a new date and time for the inauguration will be communicated in due course.

Sun reports that the initial inauguration ceremony was anticipated to mark the beginning of the 7th Assembly in Nasarawa State, signaling the start of important legislative processes and deliberations. However, prioritizing the safety and well-being of the Members-elect and attendees has taken precedence in the face of the current security concerns.