Joint Health Workers on Wednesday commenced a protest at the Federal Capital Territory, warning that they will embark on an indefinite strike from midnight if the Federal Government fails to meet their demands.
The Joint Health Workers which is the umbrella union of health workers is demanding the payment of hazard allowance, an adjustment in the Consolidated Health Salary Structure as done with Consolidated
They are also demanding an end to the discrimination in the health industry among others.
Details later…
