From John Adams, Minna

Heavily Armed Men on Tuesday afternoon invaded the palace of the Emir of Minna, in Niger state, His Royal Highness, Dr. Umar Farouk Bahago and went away with undisclosed sums of money from the palace.

Although there are no details yet on the robbery incident, it was gathered that the gunmen had trailed the cashier of the palace from a commercial bank in Miñna, the state capital where he had gone to withdraw the money meant for the payment of the palace staff salaries before robbing him at gun point.

The incident was said to have occurred at exactly 4:30pm when the gunmen numbering about four in a car with tinted glasses blocked the entrance gate of the palace.

Two palace guards were shot by the gunmen and are in critical condition at a government facility in Minna.

No statement yet from the palace as at the time filing this report but the state police command confirmed the robbery incident.

According to the police command public relation officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun “a gang of about five armed robbers reportedly trailed Minna palace cashier with a Toyota Camry vehicle from a commercial bank where he went to withdraw some amount of money.

He was blocked at the palace gate, and the robbers fired some gunshots in the air, while they forcefully took the money from him and escaped from the scene”

The police image maker pointed out that the cashier has been arrested and is currently undergoing interrogation at the Police Area Command office, Minna with a view to ascertain the details of the incident, as investigation is ongoing to get to the root of the matter.