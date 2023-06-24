From Molly Kilete, Abuja

All is now set for the former Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, to be pulled out of the services of the Nigerian Army today.

The Pulling-Out ceremony schedule for 8 O’clock this morning will take place at the Mogadishu Cantonment popularly known as Abacha barracks, Abuja.

Pulling out ceremony is a parade in the armed forces organized with pomp and pageantry for officers who are retiring from service after a meritorious service to their fatherland.

The parade afford the retiring officers to opportunity to present their farewell address where they tell their stories of how they join the military and their experiences after which they are made to mount an open van tied with tug rope with their spouses and pulled out of the barracks by senior military officers.

Details later

Sent from my iPhone X