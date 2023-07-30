The governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state, following escalating attacks by hoodlums who are breaking into warehouses and carting away foodstuffs and other valuables.

Fintiri on his verified Twitter handle said the government took the action as a precaution to prevent the escalating violence by hoodlums attacking people and businesses.

The governor said: “Effective immediately Sunday, July 30, 2023, I, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, have declared a 24-hour curfew in Adamawa State due to escalating violence by hoodlums attacking people and businesses.

“No movement is allowed, except for essential duties with valid ID. Your safety is our priority – please comply for the well-being of all.”