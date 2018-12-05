Tony Ogaga

Reprieve has finally come the way of ailing actor, Victor Olaotan, as billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has offered to foot the bill for his treatment abroad.

Breaking the news, actor Richard Mofe-Damijo posted the following message on social media this morning.

He said: “So a few days ago, I reached out to @femiotedola asking for help for my friend and brother, Victor, and just this morning, Femi called to tell me that he would take care of all of Victor’s bills.

“He told me that he was already on it and that his people were already talking with Victor’s wife. Is God not awesome? I can’t even contain my joy and gratitude.

“Thank you Femi, you are a man and a half and thank you to my young friend, @gbenroajibade for championing this course.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported in one way or the other. It’s been a long time coming.”

Late last week, news that the Tinsel star was still bedridden two years after he had a ghastly crash in Lagos went viral with pictures of the actor on a hospital bed amid reports that he needed a whopping N50m for surgery abroad.

As soon as the message was posted, it attracted hundreds of fans and well wishers who heaped praises on Otedola for his kind gesture. banywellinton said: “Amazing! Thank God. @femiotedola, God bless you.” For gloriaanozieyoung: “Oh, thank God. Migwo @mofedamijo. Thanks so much @femiotedola. Thanks [email protected] God bless you all. Reacting, @gbenroajibae said: “God bless you bros @mofedamijo. yes, Victor Olatan’s wife confirmed to me that @femiotedola reached out and asked for the bill so he can handle it. Didn’t know it was you. I’m in tears of joy. Thank you sir @femiotedola.”