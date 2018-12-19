There was uproar in the National Assembly as President Muhammadu Buhari walked into the hallowed chamber where he is billed to address the joint session of the Assembly for the presentation of the 2019 Appropriation Bill.

The President walked into the chamber and took his seat at 11:40pm while the National Anthem was rendered immediately amidst jeers and cheers from supporters and lawmakers believed to be from the opposition camp.

Details later…