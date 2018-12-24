Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Members of the Boko Haram terrorist group has raided a remote community in southern Borno, killing at least one person while scores of residents were injured.

The insurgents reportedly invaded Makalama in Chibok Local Government on Sunday night, forcing residents to flee into surrounding bush.

“The insurgents came firing into our village and everybody fled into the bush. They spent the night in the bush. It was a very bad experience,” Adam Ibrahim, a Chibok resident told Daily Sun on telephone.

He said his parents were among the hundreds of people that fled into the bush. Makalama is nearer to Askira-Uba town though in Chibok Local Government, some residents of Maiduguri who hail from the area said.

The attack came as the Chief of Defence, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin and service chiefs including Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar visited the war theatre to boost the morale of troops in the counter-insurgency operation.