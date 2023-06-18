Changpeng Zhao, the Chief Executive Officer of Binance, a global crypto currency exchange platform has declared Binance Nigeria as a scam.
Zhao made this known on Sunday via his Twitter handle @cz_binance , saying, “Binance have issued cease & desist notice to the scammer entity “Binance Nigeria Limited”.
Binance have issued cease & desist notice to the scammer entity "Binance Nigeria Limited".
Don't believe everything you read in the news. 🤷♂️
— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) June 18, 2023
He urged Nigerians and persons falling for these scam that they should “not believe everything you read in the news.”
Details later…