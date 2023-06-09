From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will address the nation by 7.00am on June 12, the Democracy Day. Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, stated this in his address at a world press conference, to outline activities planned for the 2023 Democracy Day Celebration.

According to him, this year’s Democracy Day celebration has been themed “Hope Reassured”.

“The events will be broadcast live on all major stations and streamed on various social media platforms.”

The SGF said accreditation arrangements, would be provided by the Media and Publicity sub-Committee. He said: “Let me also assure everyone that adequate arrangements have been made for the safety and security of all people throughout the celebration period and beyond.”

Akume said after an elaborate Presidential inauguration this year, activities to mark the 2023 June 12, Democracy Day will be low key.

He explained that the Democracy Day has been reviewed to be celebrated annually from May, 29 to June 12 to honour the heroes who championed the struggle and made extra-ordinary sacrifice for the enthronement of the democratic rule in Nigeria from 1999 till date.

“However, May 29 remains the date or anniversary of handing over or taking over of power, and this happens every four years according to the Nigerian Constitution.

“To commemorate this year’s anniversary, it is expedient for citizens and foreigners alike to take stock of how the nation has fared so far and assess the dividends that democracy has ensued as well as areas where we need to make improvements. “It is in light of this that the theme of this year’s Democracy celebration is “Hope Reassured”.