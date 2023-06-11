From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Director, (South East) Parliamentarian APC Presidential Campaign Council and Abia State Coordinator for Women Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu has made a clarion call to all Nigerians as the mark June 12 (Democracy Day), to give total and unflinching support to the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement, Sen. Nwaogu said she was delighted that as Nigeria marks this year’s democracy day, it was under a new direction as made possible by President Tinubu.

The former National Assembly member commended Tinubu for so far formulating the right policies that will attract sustainable development in the country.

While extolling the sagacity of late MKO Abiola, Senator Nwaogu advised Nigerians not to forget the reasons and sacrifices that made June 12 to be designated democracy day.

“We should know that it was not for nothing June 12 was declared public holiday, a day to commemorate the annulled June 12, 1993 Presidential Election which was won by Abiola and Nigerians should support President Tinubu to nurture our democracy”, Nwaogu added.