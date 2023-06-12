From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, has bagged hero’s award based on his positive contributions to the June 12, 1993 presidential elections, and for standing against the annulment of the poll.

The award, Unsung June 12 Hero’s Award, was conferred on him by the Research Centre For Integrity Assessment and Evaluation (RCIAE).

The Secretary of the Centre, Mr. Bolaji Aremu, said: “Chief Rashidi Ladoja might not be too confrontational with the military junta of Sani Abacha, like few regularly mentioned others, but without offering his silent supports, like intellectual prowess, hard-earned money as well as properties to the struggle, success wouldn’t have been recorded by the NADECO (National Democratic Coalition), and perhaps we would have still be under military rule in the 21st century.

“It was also on record that Ladoja went completely into hidden after making a devastating speech in 1994, against the military government, led by the late Gen. Sani Abacha.

“Fortunately again, with divine intervention, Ladoja escaped and was in exile untill the death of General Sani Abacha in 1998, but his business was grossly affected.

“Only those who knew what happened to Kudirat Abiola, Pa Alfred Rewane, and several others, who were unlucky to have been killed, likewise those who were fortunate to narrowly escape, but terribly wounded under Abacha regime’s brutality could appreciate Ladoja’s narrow escape.”

Aremu explained further the award would be presented officially to Ladoja when he returns from foreign trip.