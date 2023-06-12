From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Wife of Kebbi State Governor, Hajita Zainab Nasir Idris has said that she should be a voice for voiceless and urged all Nigerians to be more dedicated and responsible to the national development.

Governor’s Wife stated this in her democracy day message which she tagged “a message of hope and progress” and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to her, “as we celebrate democracy day of this year on the 12th June 2023, a historic day that can never be forgotten in history, I therefore represent the resilient spirit and unwavering commitment to progress that defines our great nation to celebrate the cherished principles of democracy that forms the cornerstone of our society, reminding us of the responsibilities and opportunities that lie within our grasp.

“Democracy is not merely a political system, rather it is a profound reflection of our shared aspirations for freedom, justice, and equal rights. It is the embodiment of the collective will of the people and their resounding voices through the corridors of power. It is a beacon of hope, offering the promise for a better tomorrow and the assurance that every citizen’s voice matters.

“Today, as we commemorate this momentous occasion, we also reflect upon the sacrifices of our founding fathers and the countless heroes who fought valiantly for the freedom we enjoy today. Their courage and unwavering commitment to justice and equality serves as a constant reminder of the indomitable Nigerian spirit. It is this spirit that has propelled us forward, made us overcome obstacles, and forge ahead on the path towards progress.

“In Kebbi State, we are blessed with abundant resources and a diverse population that embodies the strength of our great nation. Together, we have made remarkable strides in healthcare, education, infrastructure, and socio-economic development during the past administration. Yet, we are acutely aware that there is much more work to be done.

“We must strive tirelessly to ensure that the benefits of democracy reach every corner of our state. We must empower our people, particularly our youth and women, to actively participate in the democratic process, as they are the drivers of change and progress. By investing in their education, healthcare, and skills development, we lay the foundation for a brighter and more prosperous future.

Democracy demands not just our participation in decision making but also our responsibilities to our nation. As citizens, we must uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and good governance. We must hold our leaders to the highest standards and work together to build a society where justice and equality prevails”.

Mrs Idris who promised to be championing the cause of marginized citizens, said she should be a voice for voiceless.

She said: “As the wife of the Kebbi state governor, I carry a gargantuan responsibilities and I am committed to championing the cause of marginalization among kebbi state citizens. I will strive to be a voice for the voiceless, advocating for their rights and empowering them to realize their full potential. Together, we can create an inclusive society where every individual’s dreams and aspirations are nurtured, regardless of their gender, ethnicity, or social standing.

“On this Democracy Day, let us recommit ourselves to the principles that bind us together as a nation. Let us celebrate the diversity that enriches our society and embrace the values that define us. Let us work hand in hand; united in our determination to build a prosperous and harmonious Kebbi State where every citizen can thrive”, she said.