From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

As Nigeria marks this year’s Democracy Day, the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) cohort, has congratulated to the people and government of Nigeria for the strides the country has made along democratic path since its return to democracy rule in 1999.

Members of the EU-SDGN cohort include; DAI Global, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), Yiaga Africa, Kukah Centre, International Press Centre (IPC), Institute for Media and Society (IMS), Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF), ElectHER, and TAF Africa.

Others are National Peace Committee, SOS Children’s Villages, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Justice, Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), Justice Development and Peace Initiative, and Justice, Development & Peace Makers’ Centre (JDPMC).

The EU-SDGN said the National Democracy Day serves as a reminder to Nigerians of how far the country has come since June 12, 1993, and underlines the significant progress and achievements of democracy in the country.

In a statement, on Sunday, the EU-SDGN pledged to continue to work assiduously towards strengthening Nigeria’s democracy and deepening the gains that come with it.

The cohort noted that Nigeria’s democracy, although not perfect and still growing with pockets of stormy and smooth sails, has brought with it many gains.

It acknowledged the strides made by the country in entrenching democratic values, promoting inclusivity, upholding the principles of good governance, and in respecting human rights and the rule of law, which are fundamental pillars for democracy all over the world.

The EU-SDGN cohort, therefore, called on all relevant stakeholders, including the government, political parties, civil society, and citizens, to double their efforts in upholding democratic principles and protecting democratic gains, which are critical condiments for fostering peace, stability, and sustainable development in Nigeria.

It explained that through funding by the European Union, the EU-SDGN has been working to reinforce democracy by providing support to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), National Assembly, Judiciary, Political Parties, Media, Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

It noted that through its sundry interventions, the Programme has provided technical assistance and capacity-building to strengthen democratic institutions, electoral processes, and civil society organizations, and its partnerships have also promoted transparency and accountability in government institutions, while also increasing citizens’ engagement to ensure a vibrant and participatory democracy.