From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has called on Nigerians to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu maximum support and work towards ensuring that the nation’s democracy was continuously protected.

Abiodun made this call on Monday in his speech at a rally in commemoration of June 12 d

Democracy Day, held at the MKO Abiola Int’l Stadium, Abeokuta.

The governor noted that President Tinubu was God sent, saying that the programmes of his administration in the country would usher in more dividends of democracy to all the geo-political zones in the country.

He added that a recent policy such of the fuel subsidy removal might come out with initial inconvenience, saying that it was important to persevere.

Abiodun said: “It is gratifying that one of the dependable, loyal, dogged and hardened proponent of the June 12 struggle Bola Tinubu is today the president of Nigeria.

“Some of the recent policies such as the subsidy removal may come out with some initial inconvenience, but we must persevere as the benefits far outweigh whatever it is we are sacrificing.

“As we move on in our democratic journey, it is important for us to continue to be patriotic in all our daily activities.

“We must have it at the back of our minds that the democracy that we enjoy today is a product of the blood and sweat of some people.

“We must therefore do everything that is in our capacity to jealously protect it with all our heart and might, knowing fully well that the worst democracy is far better than acclaimed best dictatorship.

“All hands must be on deck to support and make our project a success on this journey to a new Nigeria, like we say, there is no gain without some pain.

The governor, however, described late MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, as a man of integrity whose love for the country cut across tribes, ethnics and religions.

“June 12 remains a water shed in the political history of Nigeria and a turning point in Nigeria’s political journey as a corporate entity.

“Exactly 30 years ago, Nigerians irrespective of faith, tribe or political affiliations united behind a man, named Chief MKO Abiola (GCFR), he ran in an unprecedented free and fair election which was later brutally annulled and the rest became history.

“We will continue to miss one of the most illustrious sons of our dear state that ever lived, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

‘The maker and compass of democracy in Nigeria and today lies in his enduring legacies of doggedness, consistency and perseverance, Ogun State is really blessed to have produced such a great personality,” he said.

Abiodun further commended the statesmanship exhibited by former President Muhammadu Buhari who graciously reviewed June 12 and proclaimed it a national holiday.

Earlier in his address, a former General Secretary, Campaign for Democracy, Sylvester Akhaine, noted that the Rule of Law must be made sacrosanct, emphasizing that the people of the country must be made the center of governance.