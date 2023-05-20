By Cosmas Omegoh

JumiaPay has announced a partnership with Trove Finance, a Nigeria online investment platform. This partnership enables Trove’s customers to leverage JumiaPay to fund their investment accounts, thus providing a seamless and convenient way to manage their investments. This also makes it more convenient for Trove’s customers to fund their investment accounts without the need to leave the Trove app or log into another platform.

Our correspondent learnt that JumiaPay is a Payment Solutions Service Provider (PSSP) that partners businesses to make payments easier, faster, and more secure while also boosting their growth through free marketing and visibility add-ons.

It was also learnt that the partnership is a significant milestone for both companies as it allows Trove to leverage JumiaPay’s vast customer base for added visibility, while JumiaPay expands its services to include investment funding, which is a critical area for Nigerians who are looking to build their wealth through investment. JumiaPay customers would also be able to interact with the Trove ecosystem right from the JumiaPay platform. A boost for Trove’s online reach and also value for JumiaPay users.

Speaking about partnership, the CEO of Trove, Oluwatomi Solanke said: “We are excited to partner with JumiaPay to simplify the investment funding process for our customers. We believe that our collaboration will enable us to provide our customers with a more convenient, secure and seamless experience while investing on our platform.”

Similarly, the Managing Director, JumiaPay Nigeria, Adedamola Giwa, noted that “we are excited to partner with Trove to enable Nigerians to invest seamlessly. This collaboration further demonstrates our commitment to providing a complete financial ecosystem to our customers.”