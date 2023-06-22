Jumia has announced the launch of its 11th-anniversary campaign, dubbed “Flex with Us,” offering millions of consumers in Nigeria exciting offers on an extensive selection of products.

Scheduled to run from June 16 to June 30, 2023, the campaign aims to express gratitude to Jumia’s loyal consumers for their unwavering support over the past years.

Jumia has partnered with esteemed brands, such as Diageo, Nivea, Oraimo, Xiaomi, Unilever, Pernod Ricard, Haier Thermocool, DeFacto, and Binatone, to bring consumers an unparalleled array of exclusive deals and exciting promotions across various categories, including electronics, fashion, beauty, home appliances, and more. There would also be great offers from top restaurants like Samantha Bistro & co, Domino’s Pizza, Yin Yang Express, Dodo Pizza, Bukka Hut, and much more.

CEO of Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazzi, in a statement said the firm was incredibly grateful for the continued trust and patronage of consumers and partners throughout its journey.

“Over the past 11 years, Jumia has played a transformative role in shaping the e-commerce landscape in Nigeria, and we remain dedicated to empowering businesses and providing convenience and affordability to our valued consumers. We invite everyone to join us during this special occasion as we flex our commitment to delivering the best shopping experience to all our consumers regardless of their location in the country,” he said

The campaign represents a unique opportunity for consumers to explore a diverse range of top-quality products from renowned brands. Consumers can expect Treasure hunt, brand days, flash sales, and other exciting activities throughout the two-week long celebration.

“Partnership with Jumia over the past couple of years has been an exciting one with the opportunity of delivering the Diageo brands to all consumers nationwide at the convenience of their homes. As we gear up for the Jumia anniversary, we are excited to be part of one of the biggest events in the e-commerce space with an opportunity to drive the Diageo brand experience with innovative products across the Drinks category,” said Chizoba Oragwu, Head of Modern Trade and E-commerce at Diageo.

As Jumia celebrates its 11th anniversary, it reaffirms its dedication to providing an exceptional shopping experience, empowering businesses, and making e-commerce accessible to all Nigerians. Jumia is also committed to meeting the shopping needs of consumers beyond just the main cities, especially underserved areas where traditional retails remains limited.

The “Flex with Us” campaign promises to be a celebration of Jumia’s accomplishments, its loyal customers, esteemed brand partners, and stakeholders.