From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia Governor-elect, Dr. Alex Otti has assured that construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC would soon commence reconstruction of dilapidated major roads in the state, particularly, Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State.

Otti gave the assurance yesterday after engineers from the construction company made an on-the-spot assessment of the popular Port Harcourt Road, which has remained inaccessible over the years.

The on-the-spot assessment began from the popular Number-1 Junction in Aba South Local Government Area and ended at the end of the road in Asa-Nnetu off Aba-Port Harcourt Highway in Ugwunagbo local government area, a distance of over nine kilometers.G

Addressing newsmen after the inspection through his media adviser, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Otti said during the campaigns, he had promised he will bring a reputable company to take over the reconstruction of dilapidated roads in Aba and to ensure his promise was kept, Julius Berger came to carry out an on-the-spot assessment of Port Harcourt Road.

“In fulfilment of that promise, a discussion has been ongoing with Julius Berger and other reputable construction companies to ensure that our roads are properly fixed.

“Today (Wednesday), Julius Berger has come to inspect Port Harcourt Road starting from Number-1 Junction to Flyover here so that they can take notice of the tragedy that has befallen Aba over the years.

“They now have first-hand information of what’s on the ground and we’re expecting the needful to be done in a matter of weeks. Nothing will be done in secrecy under the incoming administration. From the contract terms to the duration to the amount and the kilometres nothing will be hidden”, Otti assured.

Going further he said, “Our people will be carried along. The government must be answerable to the people. We got news of thousands of people suffering on this road on a daily and weekly basis. A whole lot of people have parked out from this place and we must make sure that this strategic road must be recovered as soon as possible”.

Otti promised that the presence of Julius Berger will be felt on other important roads like Obohia and Ohanku roads”.

“They’ve seen the damage and we assure Aba people that this reputable construction company will surely restore the glory of Aba”.

Otti made it clear that he will constantly interact with Aba residents to know every aspect of their problems as to properly pursue the people’s goals and dreams and make them a reality.

Recall that last week, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr Lars Richter visited the Governor-Elect in his country home at Umuehim-Nvosi, Isialangwa South Local Government Area.