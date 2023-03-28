Julius Berger-AFP, the furniture production, home design and implementation wing of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has hosted its customers to an exclusive reception at its showroom in Abuja. The event brought the Julius Berger-AFP Management with its valued clients together to toast in celebration of its resilience, progressive quality and growth culture. The event which held at the high-end Gana Street Maitama showroom of AFP, was also an opportunity for the AFP and its clients to mutually explore the AFP’s ever widening, globally competitive and classy range of furniture and furnishing options defined by pioneering and efficient home design solutions.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, who was represented by Arc. Olugbadebo Adebowale Ademo, the Director of Public Building in the FCT, stated that the administration is concerned with quality work in and around the city and will always partner with professional firms that can enhance government efforts. The Minister, who praised the AFP, added that the FCT administration will always strive to enhance Abuja’s aesthetics to world class. According to the Minister, “AFP has been a major partner in the development of the city, it is well known for producing high quality furniture over the years. So, we want it to continue to complement government’s efforts”.

The Minister described the establishment and resilient business history of Julius Berger-AFP as very impressive, considering the quality of products the company produces. “This is what the administration has been looking for, a situation whereby people can come in with a lot of commitment to the City and also provide the necessary services that will complement the efforts of Government by ensuring that Abuja becomes one of the 20th most habitable City in the World.” He added, “The Government has made a lot of efforts to ensure that the aesthetics of the FCT is respected, as we desire and encourage businesses that contribute to the development of the City, respecting the City’s Laws and also requirements of the Abuja Master Plan”.

The AFP showroom features fully-operational kitchens equipped with standard appliances, modern relaxation lounges, executive offices, magnificent dining lounges, conference rooms, luxury home cinema, lavish bathroom and cozy bedroom solutions that come in a range of creative finishings and diverse styles. The furniture offerings gives AFP customers a choice marble, glass, steel, wood or stone dining tables, and leather, wood or fabric chairs. According to AFP, its showroom offers an exquisite showcase of modern interior designs and innovative home and office technologies.