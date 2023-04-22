Julalex Training Academy Limited an establishment set up to deliver learning solutions on all personal and development issues, consultancy, training, and coaching, making available products that are tailor-made to meet the needs of artisans, business owners, and organisations for maximum productivity, has berthed in Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen on the event of the launch, one of the founding partners, Mr. Kola Olugbodi, said: “Basically, everybody has access to knowledge that will help in their endeavours and development. The shoemaker, business owner, student, and even the mother who wants to learn parenting styles can be properly trained with Julalex.”

Mr. Olugbodi further mentioned that the executive consultants responsible for the training of the clients are skilled and versed in various fields with certification and a high level of information at their fingertips to meet the knowledge needs of our clients while employing fun and creative methods to deliver knowledge in an excellent way that would yield optimum productivity.