•Buhari, Ganduje, Abbas, Akume, Akpabio, Alia, Uzodimma, Sanwo-olu, Bello, Abiodun others hail

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigeria’s electoral jurisprudence and constitutional democracy are further consolidated and embedded more indelibly in our national identity.

President Bola Tinubu made this known while reacting to the Supreme Court judgment which upheld his election.

In a statement he personally signed, titled, “It is time for us to build our great nation together,” the president said: “I welcome the verdict of the Justice John Okoro-led panel of the Supreme Court on the presidential election petitions filed by the candidates of the PDP and the Labour Party, challenging the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

“The court has done justice to all issues put up for consideration in the petitions on the merits of the law, without fear or favour….

“While the verdict of today has laid to rest the agitating discourse over who truly won the 2023 presidential election and met the constitutional requirements as laid out by law, I want to reiterate that my faith in our nation’s judiciary has never been shaken, not even for a moment.

“I know that our hallowed courts of law will not fail to administer justice to all Nigerians in all matters and at all times.

“In spite of the fusillade of pressure and attempts at intimidation by some political actors, the judiciary demonstrated its unequivocal commitment to upholding the rule of law for the upliftment and defense of humanity.

“It was affirmed once more today, that my party, the governing All Progressives’ Congress, had freely and fairly won the popular mandate of Nigerians, which has since given rise to my leadership of this great nation at a tumultuous period of unprecedented reforms in our history as a nation.

“With deep gratitude to God Almighty, I solemnly and humbly accept today’s judicial victory with an intense sense of responsibility and a burning desire to meet the great challenges confronting our people. The victory of today has further energised and strengthened my commitment to continue to serve all Nigerians of all political persuasions, tribes, and faiths, with honour. And total respect for the diverse opinions and uniting values of our citizens.”

Tinubu said that the Renewed Hope agenda for a greater and prosperous Nigeria had further gained momentum.

“I will continue to work from morning to night, every single day, to build a country that meets our collective yearnings and aspirations. We are all members of one household, and this moment demands that we continue to work and build our country together.

“The strength of our diversity and the great citizenship that binds us must now compel us forward in directing the energy of our people towards building a virile, stronger, united, and more prosperous country. ”

He assured that in the days and months ahead, “I trust that the spirit of patriotism will be elevated into supporting our administration to improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

“I am prepared to welcome the contributions of all Nigerians to foster and strengthen our collective progress.”

•I’m relieved –Buhari

Former president, Muhammadu Buhari, described the affirmation as a relief to him and to majority of the citizens.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, he repeated what he said on the September 6 verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) which affirmed Tinubu’s victory saying the ruling is “a reaffirmation of the will of the majority of the people against the determined will of a hard-fighting minority.

“Now that we have arrived at the last bus stop, after a tortuous eight-months of expensive legal journey, the nation deserves a break. The opposition has fought a good fight. Having now exhausted their rights as constitutionally allowed, they should take the hand of fellowship extended by the Tinubu/Shettima APC government.

“Let them allow the government to run their administration and the people to have the benefit of the promises the All Progressives Congress, APC made.”

He wished the president and his team a successful term in office.

•Ganduje: Judgment affirms Tinubu’s election

Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of APC said the judgment has laid to rest all claims by the opposition parties that the outcome of the poll was manipulated in favour of Tinubu.

He said the judgment would pave the way for Tinubu to concentrate on implementing the Renewed Hope mandate of the APC for the benefit of Nigerians.

He called on the presidential candidates of the opposition parties to bury their hatchets. He specifically asked Atiku and Obi to join hands with Tinubu to reposition the country for sustainable growth and development.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, it is our responsibility as patriots to pool our resources together to move the country forward,” he said.

He congratulated both Atiku and Obi for their dogged fight in extending the frontiers of our democracy and law.

“This is democracy; Tinubu’s victory is another victory for democratic rule in the country.

“There is still room for both Obi and Atiku to actualise their presidential aspiration after the second tenure of Tinubu in 2031.”

•Akpabio hails victory

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in a congratulatory message to President Tinubu said the decision of the apex court was a welcome relief as it finally unfastens the last bolts to the path of social-political engineering that President Tinubu promised the nation.

“There is no doubt that victory came at a cost, but Mr. President, that makes it even sweeter. I know you have in your years of public service yielded your personal and other comforts for the collective good and what it cost to confirm the victory in the courts should be seen with a similar vista.”

He also urged the president not to relent in being a father figure to his former rivals saying it was superfluous to remind the president of his well-known big heart.

He called on the major rivals of the president to sheath their swords of political combat and join hands with the Tinubu administration in the collective goal of making the nation great again.

•Victory for all Nigerians –Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, said it was victory for all Nigerians and advised the opposition parties that challenged President Tinubu’s victory to take heart.

Abbas, who was in the Villa to congratulate President Tinubu, said the judgment was not unexpected.

“It is something we have been awaiting. ..Thank God for all the good people of Nigeria who prayed for this particular day for this historic victory.

•SGF, govs react

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, also hailed the Supreme Court judgment.

“It is a revalidation of the mandate which the Nigerian people gave him and our electoral process also involves the judicial process. The people spoke loud and clear, some people were aggrieved, reasons they went to the court to the judiciary The highest court, the Supreme Court, spoke loud and clear that that mandate was freely given. That is what we want in this country.”

In his reaction, Benue State Governor, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, described the judgement as exciting “because now we are going to move ahead I know that our President has great plans for the nation and particularly and in my State. I will not want us to miss out on that at all, his victory is not just a victory for the nation but those of us who are not on the same page for growth and development as it is intending, it is a larger victory for all of us.

“These are people who are meticulous with the books. Today is a blessing for Nigeria that our sitting president carries the day.”

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, described the verdict as historic and the beauty of democracy. “It’s a beauty of the power of inclusiveness in governance where every body would have an opportunity to express themselves at the highest level and as a people that is run and governed by a constitution, we all need to abide by this constitution. The highest judicial body in our country has expressed themselves very clearly, there were no dissenting voices, there were seven of them that were on the same page. That tells us that whatever might have been the differences let us put it behind us, it is a victory for all. I am sure the president must have alluded to that, what we need to now is clear governance.”

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State the judgment was a revalidation of the trust millions of Nigerians reposed in President Tinubu when they turned out en mass to cast their ballot for him in Feb. 25.

“Despite interim difficulties experienced by the people, Mr President’s policies are designed to offer greater economic advantage on a long term basis,” he said.

While saying that the president’s dedication to national development was evident, he expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to lead the nation towards a brighter future.

“As a state, we are ready and committed to working hand in hand with Mr President on this national assignment.

“Together, we can achieve progress, unity and prosperity for our beloved country. We look forward to the collaborative efforts that will bring about positive change and growth on a national scale,” he said.

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on his part, said the verdict has enriched the country’s jurisprudence.

“This decision of today of the erudite jurists has further enriched our jurisprudence and it is crystal clear to all Nigerians that our President won this election free and fair.

“I also congratulate INEC for a job well done, it couldn’t have been better than this at this time, even though there are areas of improvement, but I congratulate them for taking their time painstakingly to do a good job that has affirmed today by the highest court in the land.”

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, said the verdict puts to rest all the shenanigans and all the rumours and all the different stories and speculations in the media.

“Our opponents can now go to sleep or they can now congratulate our president and if they actually did mean well for our country, you aspired to an office with the belief that you can offer the country the representation that it deserves, but it must not be a do-or-die. If that opportunity does not present itself for you now and the courts and people have chosen who they want, if you really do mean well for the country, what you need to do is congratulate that person, join hands with that person to ensure that what you want to do is achieved, that the common man gets the best of governance. Our president can now be focused on the task of governance, all the distractions are behind him, he has a lot of work to do. He’s assumed this office at a time when audacious and bold decisions have to be made, which he has made them, he now has to keep his eyes on the ball and continue with his plans in line with is Renewed Hope Agenda.”

•Nwobike hails judgment

Dr. Joseph Nwobike, SAN, described the judgment as sound in law, and in line with the cardinal rule for the interpretation of constitutional provisions in modern societies.

According to Nwobike the apex court judgement was and interpretation accords with reason and the overriding need to maintain a cohesion of the polity.

“The Supreme Court has spoken well on most of the issues submitted to it for determination. Specifically, I welcome the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the interpretation of section 134(2)(b) of the Constitution of Nigeria. That interpretation accords with reason and the overriding need to maintain the cohesion of the polity.

“The reasoning of the Apex Court accords with the cardinal rule for the interpretation of constitutional provisions in modern societies. It would have created several levels of constitutional crisis and impracticalities to hold that a candidate who scores the highest votes in a presidential election must secure 25% of the votes in Abuja to be declared a winner. Such an interpretation would have defeated the very mischief which that subsection sought to cure in our electoral process.

“I also commend the Supreme Court for resolving the issue of the right to file new materials after the close of the right to file petition under the Electoral Act. I hope that the political leadership in the country will now focus on governance for the benefit of Nigeria.

•Is victory is for all –Sen Sani Musa

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, has enjoined opposition parties that challenged President Tinubu’s victory in court to see the Supreme Court affirmation on Thursday as victory for everyone, including them.

He said the opposition should regard the development as case of “no victor, no vanquished”.

“My message to the opposition is they should take this victory as a victory for all of us, including them, because what it is. There is no victor and no vanquished.

“Since the Supreme Court has decided and is the highest echelon of judiciary in this country and they have decided, though one of them (defeated candidate) said he’s appealing to God, we are all appealing to them to go for the right direction, where prosperity and hope will be renewed for all of us”, he said.

He stressed that those that were not able to take the defeat decided to go to the court, which is constitutional, and “what they did is the right thing”.

“Everything has been exhausted now, and the Supreme Court clearly made it clear that the winner has emerged, and that the winner and president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is the person of His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is going to be the president of this country until 2027.

“After 2027 there will be another election. And if he wins again, he’s going to be the president of Nigeria. So what his opponents did by going to the court is the right thing, and for the peace and stability of this country, all the judicial issue has been exhausted now, and it is now time for governance.

“I believe that with the Renewed Hope Agenda, eight cardinal point of Mr. President, this country has seen a renewed hope. And I believe that even in my position as chairman, Finance Committee, I have seen some of the policies of this government, which of course, we have been expecting that a bold leader should do, and that is what the president has done.

“And I believe, within a very short time, we will start seeing what have been drawn up. You know Mr. President, has been in this for a very, very long time. And he has been well prepared and ready to administer this country.”