• Adeleke: Ruling has righted wrongs of lower court

• Oyetola: We have potential ground to approach Supreme Court

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Residents and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday, stormed the streets of Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, in jubilation over the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke at the appeal court.

The jubilant crowd moved from Jaleyemi, Odi-Olowo and stormed the popular Olaiya junction, Osogbo, chanting victory songs. In his statement made available to newsmen, Adeleke commended the judgment of the appeal court saying the judiciary has righted the wrong of the lower court.

He said: “I thank God Almighty and our good people of Osun State. I dedicate this victory to God and my people. This judgment confirmed my earlier position that the judgment of the tribunal is a miscarriage of Justice. The judiciary has righted the wrongs of the lower court. This has rekindled the confidence of the nation in the integrity of the judiciary as the stabilizer of the judiciary and the last hope of the common man.

“I am particularly glad that the Court of Appeal has ruled that the BVAS machine and voters register are the primary sources, not the report from the server. This has strengthened our democracy and removed a time bomb that the judgment of the tribunal had planted for our democracy.

“I appreciate Osun people for standing by me and my party through repeated validation of my governorship mandate at the recent federal and state elections. My party won three straight elections from July 16th, 2022 to March 18th, 2023. It was a resounding vote of confidence in my governorship by the people of Osun state. The judiciary has now confirmed the will of the people that I am the validly elected governor of my state.

“My appreciation goes to the civil servants, artisans, market people, clerics, students, women, and youth. Osun people defended the mandate from 2022 to date. I commend the judiciary for resisting all pressure. Rule of law is strengthened when judgment affirms the will of the people. On behalf of the Osun people and my party, the PDP, we appreciate the judiciary and the men of conscience on the bar and the bench.

“Let me use this opportunity to extend sincere hands of fellowship to former Governor Oyetola and the APC. Let’s build the state together. Let us unite for the good of our people. The state needs leaders across party lines to join hands for robust and accelerated development of the state.”

Reacting to the judgment, former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, said he has a potential ground to approach the Supreme Court to seek redress.

He appealed to members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain calm and not to be discouraged, saying his abiding faith in God to reclaim his mandate remains undoubted. Oyetola, in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, noted that his belief in the judiciary also remains unshaken.

His words: “We have heard the judgment of the Appeal Court, but we are yet to receive a copy of the judgment.

“However, from the snippets we are getting, we believe we have a potential ground to approach the Supreme Court. Our belief in the judiciary remains unshaken, just as my abiding faith in God’s promise regarding the reclaim of my mandate remains undoubted.

“I, therefore, appeal to our supporters and party members to remain calm as we take the next step.”