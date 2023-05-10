• Gov dedicates victory to God, Buhari, Tinubu solicit support for him

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State was thrown into jubilation, yesterday, following the affirmation of Governor Ademola Adeleke as winner of the July 2022 gubernatorial election by the Supreme Court.

Hundreds of Adeleke’s supporters, among them family, friends, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), market men and women, youths, and commercial motorcyclist, poured into streets of across the state in celebration of the apex court’s final verdict on the appeal brought by former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the keenly contested poll.

In the ruling, five justices of the Supreme Court, had dismissed Oyetola’s appeal seeking to reverse the judgment of the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal which declared Adeleke lawful winner of the July 16 governorship election.

In a unanimous decision delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court held that the appeal was incompetent and lacking in merit and that the appellate court was in order when it held that the Election Petition Tribunal erred in arriving that there was malpractices in the election that produced Adeleke as winner and awarded the contest to Oyetola.

In the state capital, Osogbo, the pronouncement sparked off spontaneous celebrations in forms of victory songs and dance across streets. Others moved about in convoys of vehicles with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag blaring car horns. At Dada Estate and Lameco round-about in Osogbo, supporters celebrating the judgment said Adeleke truly won the poll.

Market women and men who gathered at Dada Estate market dancing and singing songs of happiness and joy said the Supreme Court affirmation of Adeleke’s victory was a reflection of the wishes of majority of voters. Others said though they knew Adeleke won, they were however apprehensive of what they called the deployment of legal technicalities that could give Oyetola victory.

A chieftain of the PDP, Adedeji Oluwafemi, said Adeleke has done ‘creditably well’ since his inauguration, more than his predecessor, and that it would have been unfair to the state for the apex court to sack him.

“The Court of Appeal and Supreme Court judgment have indeed restored hope to every Osun citizens. With the conclusion of litigation, the governor will now settle down and focus on human and capital development that will add value to the state and lives of its people,” he said.

Among those celebrating was Samuel Efunkunle, Mary Ogundayo and Miss Comfort Adeyemi, who all expressed happiness over the apex court judgement and prayed God to grant Governor Adeleke the wisdom and knowledge to govern the state well.

Reacting, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a statement by its Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, said it received the verdict with equanimity and placidity.

“In a contest, someone must emerge the winner. As a democratic political body that solely believes in the rule of law, there is no way that we can fault the judgment of the Supreme Court which is the highest court in the land even though we are not happy with the judicial decision, “ Olabisi said while congratulating the beneficiary of the judgment.

On his part, Governor Adeleke, dedicated his victory to God.

Reacting to the judgment in his hometown, Ede, Adeleke promised to continue to govern with fear of God and ensure the implementation of his five-point agenda.

“This is a historic landmark in the history of Osun politics,” he said. “To all stakeholders in the Osun project, be assured that the revalidation of our mandate is a challenge, a call to duty, a fresh demand for more dividends of democracy. I commit myself to more expanded delivery of good governance, in me you will find a true pro-people governor…”

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict lauding the judiciary for playing an important role in deepening the rule of law and democracy.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President reminded the political class and their supporters that, with the final decision by the Court, the main task at hand was to make Osun people feel the impact of good governance, where a prosperous, peaceful and stable state is guaranteed.

He urged all citizens and residents of the state, particularly her notable sons and daughters, to give the government of Ademola Adeleke all the support it needs to ensure that programmes, policies, plans and aspirations fashioned to make individuals and businesses flourish succeed.

President-elect Bola Tinubu urged Adeleke to now move quickly to unite the state.

The President-elect said with the final court in the land giving its verdict on the Osun governorship tussle, all must respect the judgement.

Asíwájú Tinubu also commended the immediate-past governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for discharging himself creditably during his first term and for deepening democracy by pursuing his democratic rights peacefully to the end.

In a statement by his office, the President-elect said: “I congratulate Mr. Ademola Adeleke over his declaration by the Supreme Court as the winner of Osun Governorship election. The apex court in the land has spoken and all of us must obey its verdict. It is the right thing to do for democracy and rule of law to continue to thrive in the land.”

“I must also commend the immediate-past governor of the state, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, for exercising his democratic rights as the constitution allows him to do.

Governor Oyetola discharged himself creditably in office. He lost the office but did not lose his integrity and reputation as the governor who brought efficiency, transparency and accountability to the business of governance.