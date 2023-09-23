From Jude Owuamanam and Jude Dangwam, Jos

Residents have occupied major streets of Jos in jubilation, as the Governorship Election Tribunal, on Friday upheld the victory of Mr. Caleb Mutfwang, as elected governor of Plateau State. The tribunal, sitting in Jos, dismissed the petition of the All Progressives Congress (APC), against the election of Mutfwang, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday.

APC and Nentawe Yilwatda, were challenging the declaration of Mutfwang by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The residents, largely women and youths, were seen beating drums, chanting songs and dancing round the streets of Jos.

The tribunal had ruled that the PDP held valid congresses in the state. The tribunal also held that the issue of nomination and sponsorship of a candidate was solely a pre-election matter.

Meanwhile, The APC, Plateau State Chapter, has disclosed that it was going to test the strength and veracity of the judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal at the Appeal Tribunal with the conviction of emerging victorious given the several loopholes contained in the judgment.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Sylvanus Namang, in a statement on Friday said the fallout of the tribunal was a temporary setback for the party.

Namang appealed to all party members across the state to remain calm, peaceful and law abiding.