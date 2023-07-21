Ben Dunno, Warri

Troubled Ekpan Community in Uvwie Local Government area of Delta state, was agog today as residents, mostly women and children came out to celebrate the recovery of arms and ammunitions from over 30 militants who voluntarily surrender their weapons at the Ekpan Division of the Nigeria Police.

The residents who have had to contend with many years of terror reign by these youths who constantly engaged each other in fierce gun battles over the control of the Community Executives, especially youth leadership, could not hide their joy over the news of arms surrender by the militants of both warring factions.

One of the leader of the popular Ekpan market where the feat was being celebrated who identified herself as Mrs. Grace Amurun, described the news of voluntary weapons surrender by the community youths as a rare feat and commended the initiative of the Ekpan Divisional Police Officer (DPO) CSP Aliyu Shaba, in making it possible.

According to her; “Ekpan as you are all aware had been the most troublesome community in Delta state. For some of us who have lived here we had to sleep every night with our two eyes open, especially in the last 10 years when youths restiveness and all sorts of violence crimes got to its peak”.

“In all these years, there had never been a time that we heard that the militant youths surrendered their weapons on their own. This is the first time in history that we are hearing such and we are happy about it because this signifies the end of the violence that had terrorized the residents of this area.”

“It is on this note that we want to sincerely appreciate those who have made this feat possible, especially Delta state governor, His Excellency, Hon. (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta state Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, for the recommendation and approval for transfer of the new DPO, CSP Shaba to Ekpan, as well as various community leaders for their commitment.”

Also speaking, the Ekpan youths President, Comrade Victor Edavwe, noted that the initiative of arm surrendering by the community youths paid off due to the synergy between its leadership and the Delta state police Command, that was ably represented by the Ekpan DPO, who championed the campaign for arms disarmament in the community”.

He disclosed that so far over 30 guns ranging from AK47, Double barrels and other assorted rifles such as G3, FMC and mostly Pump Actions guns with their ammunitions have been recovered, adding that there was the likelihood that more guns would be surrendered by more youths.

According to him; “We are still engaging our youths in series of meetings and even till this morning we held meeting with various community leaders on the need to further admonished their youths to comply with the directive or be prepared to face the unpleasant consequences of defying the order to surrender their guns”

He specifically thanked the state governor, Delta CP, and the various community quarters leadership for their commitment and unrelenting efforts in ensuring that peace returns to Ekpan and its environs.