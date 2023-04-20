To boast economy

From Idu Jude, Abuja

Ten years after Nigeria and Israel signed bilateral agreement on air Transportation, travellers from both countries can now begin to enjoy five hours direct flight instead of the excruciating 15 hours connecting flight.

The direct flights, which began Thursday, April 20, is expected to open up tourism and other huge investments between the two countries which already have huge potentials to share to each other.

Speaking during a shot ceremony organized to mark the inaugural flight, before jetting out to Tel-Aviv, former supervising Minister of Foreign affairs and Minister of state, Professor Viola Adaku Nwaliri, said that the gesture, is an accomplishment of a process which began in 2013 during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Professor Viola said, “Before now, it is difficult to travel to Israel, because of rigorous journey of connecting different countries which takes 13 to 15 hours but today, I can tell you that it is just 5 hours journey and so, it will cut cost, it will cut health risk and it will also improve tourism and growth of economy among the countries.”

The former Minister stressed that the new established route by Air peace will soon attract huge passenger flow and other business dealings”

Commenting on other airlines willing to fly the route, she said that Air Peace remains the only Nigerian airline willing to take the task for now, however, she said that Turkish airline was part of the agreement signed during her days in office and had established Lagos route in the past.

While commending the efforts of Kennedy Okpara former Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, on the efforts made to ensure that this becomes a dream come true, Professor Viola noted that effort were made in the past to ensure that Nigerian pilgrims to the holy lands gets the best of services.

Also expressing joy and fulfilling, the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Michael Freeman, stated that both Nigeria and Israel, can now enjoy full benefits of the bilateral agreement signed in the past. He added that many Nigerians and Israelites can now find possible and easy ways of moving into both countries for economic potentials.

Ambassador Michael Freeman, said, “Today is a historical day. It is an opportunity for people of Israel and Nigeria to be brought closer. I can tell you that what was formerly 13 to 15 hours journey, has been brought down to 5 hours. It means a huge boost for tourism, a huge boost for those who had wanted to visit the holy land 2000 years history, but couldn’t because of the cost of transportation. It means with 5 hours flight, one can just move in to Israel during the weekend and back within a day. And it is good to see Nigerian company Air Peace doing it, which means huge revenue and huge investments for the company and Nigeria in general. We will see foreign currency exchange and huge business opportunities coming. We also expect much more investments between the nations.

Commenting on safety of tourists and business men in Israel, he assured that Israel, is a safe country, irrespective of pockets of crises at the West bank and other politically motivated demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the Ground handler Nigerian pilgrims and tourists travelling to Israel, Mr. Solomon Nwachukwu, has said that the Nigerian/ Israeli relationship, may grow stronger more than people had expected owing to economic benefits.

Solomon, who was also part of the inaugural Air Peace direct flight to Israel, revealed that the many people who had in the past expressed fear over the 15 hours flight can now joyfully key in and have only 5 hours.

“You can imagine what Nigerians will be enjoying now. The two countries has many things in common more especially in agriculture and other business investments. I can tell you that today, history is made because people can now wake up and travel to the holy land without stress and we are saying to people who may have thought that it can never happen, that it has happened. It means that Air peace has brought this to our door steps and it as simple as good morning Nigeria and good afternoon Israel,” he said.