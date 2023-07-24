By Jude Chinedu, Enugu

It was an exciting moment over the weekend as Maduka University College, Ekwegbe in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State marked its one year anniversary.

The colourful event which attracted education experts, the clergy and parents featured special presentations by the students and presentation of awards to outstanding students and teachers of the collage.

Addressing students and parents, the Proprietor of the collage, Dr. Maduka Onyishi advised parents and guardians to leave a legacy for their children by giving them quality education.

Onyishi called on parents and teachers to work in synergy to inculcate discipline and morale values on the students for them to become good ambassadors of the college.

“Training of children is not for teachers alone, it’s a joint work between the Parents, teacher and the school. There is a different between the teacher and school and every school supposed to have a culture.

“In Maduka University college, we want you to have our culture so that when you leave this school, you will be a good ambassador of the school.

“For you to achieve what you want to achieve, our students must understand why they are here and what we want them to be when they leave here.

“They are not here to make A’s in English, Mathematics, Physics but to do well academically and understand life. They are here to inculcate values that will thrive them in their homes, when they get married, nuclear family and extended family.

“For our children to do well they must go beyond arithmetic and English. These value are very important to us. We want to develop people that can be trust and with integrity.

While cautioning parents to stop putting pressure on their wards to excel at all cost, he warned that Maduka University College would not tolerate such as it was focused on identifying talents and supporting them to excel.

“Our problem is not the children but the parents that want his/her children to do the wrong thing and make A’s. As the school grows, we want to have relationship with their parents. Because we want to teach them how to understand what their parents are doing and how to help what they’re doing.

“This school is not where parents will lobby for their children to get A. It’s not going to happen here. Lobbying to get A is stealing and nobody will be allowed to still here because it’s a crime and against the commandment of God.

“Some school Principal pays external examiner to allow them steal and make 9As to allow them be boosting that his or her school produces the best student. I have told my students that those that made A is not more brilliant than those that made C. Some are going to make A while others will make B and C but that doesn’t mean they are brilliant than others.

“We are here to identify talents and support the child to develop it. For your child not to make A in physics does not meant he has lost. It’s just that that area is not his area, We will find out were he is doing well and ask the parent to encourage him so that we and the parents will help him to achieve it and do it best,” he said.

On insecurity, Dr Onyishi urged media practitioners to avoid de-marketing the state through unverifiable and

fake reports, .

He noted that Enugu remains the most peaceful state in the country, stressing that as a transporter, he is always aware of security situation in many parts of the federation.

“There is way the media will sensationalize stories on insecurity, investors will be scared to invest in Enugu. It is the poor man in the street that suffers more.

“The security agencies here, both Police, Military and neighborhood watch are at our Beck and calls. We are doing our best to make sure we give our children and staff the best security,” he assured.

He however, seized the opportunity to announce the take off of the University section by October.

The guest of honour, former Commissioner of Education in Enugu State, Prof. Uche Eze also spoke in line with the university college proprietor, recalling with nostalgia his long relationship with the two institutions.

“I commend the Founder of this great institution. I was part of the University College beginning from day one and I assured Dr Onyishi that he has no problem of registration because it has all it takes to be a university.

“Education is a capital intensive venture and Dr Onyishi has invested heavily on it. I tell you the money realised from tuition fee cannot pay for security operations at the gate, adding that the Proprietor was magnanimous in establishing the group of schools. We pray for him and for the college to keep up with the high standard I have observed,” he said.