From Fred Itua, Abuja

It was a wild jubilation on Saturday night as thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) trooped to the Uyo, Akwa Ibom State home of Senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Godswill Akpabio, to celebrate the victory of the party during the supplementary election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared APC candidate Mr Clement Jimbo winner of the Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal constituency after scoring 22,225 votes to defeat the incumbent member and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hon Aniekan Umanah, who polled 20,793.

Addressing the APC supporters, Akpabio attributed the victory to God and the support of the people. He enjoined the member-elect not to take the people for granted but to strive and empower them when he assumes office.

“This victory did not come easy as the odds were stacked against our party but in the end, the will of the people prevailed. With this victory, our party has added to the number of Members-elect in the National Assembly. I must commend all of you for this support,” Akpabio said.

The member-elect, Mr Jimbo thanked Akpabio for the critical role he played in his victory and said he would remain eternally grateful to him for the support and political mentorship. He promised to work in the interest of his constituents, Akwa Ibom State and make laws that will uplift the living standard of the people and good governance in the country.