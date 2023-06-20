There was jubilation at the Force Headquarters when the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun resumed office after being decorated by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Egbetokun’s convoy entered the Force Headquarters around 1 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A large number of officers lined up at strategic positions to welcome the new IGP.

The official handing-over ceremony scheduled to take place by 11am on Tuesday was postponed till Wednesday.

Born on the 4th of September, 1964, Kayode Egbetokun was the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja before his appointment as Acting Inspector General of Police.

He enlisted into the Police Force as a Cadet ASP (Course 16) on March 3, 1990.