From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Residents of Oriendu in Umualumaku, Umueze in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State are currently currently counting their losses as security forces in search of the killing of their coleagues in the community allegedly destroy properties in guest houses, restaurants and other buildings in the area.

In a viral video displaying the damaged properties after the incident,the narrator claimed the security agents descended on the properties in anger after searching fruitlessly for the culprits.

The narator in the video lamented the community was unjustly punished for what they knew nothing about.

From the video, countless numbers crates of alcoholic drinks were seen destroyed, several lockup shops were set ablaze, some shop with pots, plates, chairs were also destroyed.

He said, “We have suffered in this community. What do they want us to do in this community? That a crime was committed in this community does not mean that it is Ehime Mbano people that committed it.

“We call on Nigerians to come to our rescue. Shops, bars, event centres and food stalls were all burned down today by security forces.

An indigene of the area who pleaded anonymity said, “The destruction of some shops and drinking joints today in Ehime Mbano by the security agents is not necessary. Shops and tents belonging to poor traders were destroyed.

“They should investigate, arrest those behind the killing of the JTF meembers and bring them to book and not setting traders shops and buildings on fire.

“The entire place is boiling; I had to close my shop and leave to avoid problem. The heavy presence of soldiers along the road is worrisome.”

Meanwhile, some of the indigenes of the community are said to have fled their homes in fear over the recent incident.