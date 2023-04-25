From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Twenty-Seven young entrepreneurs from Imo State have been selected to attend the 4th edition of the JPI Annual Leadership Conference in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Conference, which has been described as one of the biggest human capital investments in Imo State and the entire Southeast, will hold from the 17th to the 20th of August 2023.

In a statement signed by the JPI founder and Executive Director, Jamie Pajeol, “The conference is part of the JPI Global Exchange Program, which aims to foster leadership skills, entrepreneurship, and nation building.”

He said, “It is a unique opportunity for these Imo youths to learn from some of the most successful leaders in the world, engage in meaningful discussions, and participate in workshops and training to develop their skills. The conference will also provide the participants with the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals, share their experiences and ideas, and learn from the experiences of others.

“Jamie Pajoel International is confident that the knowledge and skills acquired at the JPI Annual Leadership Conference will enable the selected youths to make a significant impact in their communities, country, and the world at large. JPI encourages them to take full advantage of this opportunity and return to their communities with new ideas, fresh perspectives, and a renewed sense of purpose.”

On the selection of the participants, Pajoel said it was based on merit, “with the aim of identifying youths with a high sense of purpose and great leadership skills. The selection process also acknowledges the participants’ desire for leadership, entrepreneurship, and nation-building.”

“The selection is a testament to their outstanding leadership skills and commitment to purpose-driven living. JPI recognises the desire of these participants to make a positive impact in the world. The conference provides participants with the necessary tools, resources, and networks to turn their dreams into reality.

“JPI congratulates each and every one of the selected youths on their emergence for the JPI Annual Leadership Conference.

“Jamie Pajoel is proud to support the youths on their journey to greatness and is committed to helping them achieve their goals.”