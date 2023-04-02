From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Media practitioners, especially journalists, have been urged to do more in reporting climate change from the health perspective so people can take informed decisions on how to mitigate the environmental effects.

The call was made by Save the Children International (SCI) at a one-day media chart on the connection between climate and health in Kaduna State.

Professional Consultant on Disaster Management and Health Safety on Environment and Social Protection, Prof. Rabiu Abdulsalam Magaji, stressed the need for precision information on climate reality and how they can live healthily with it.

According to the senior lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, though Nigeria and other African countries contribute insignificantly to greenhouse emissions unlike the West, yet, they suffer greater consequences.

His words: “I know that fossil oils affect human health such as the respiratory system due to air pollution, cold and developmental problems.

“The impact or the problem of climate change on health cannot be over-emphasized and all of us must find a way around it.

“So, it is a good thing that SCI has been able to bring professionals and media people together to see how the impact of climate change can be mitigated by way of dishing out quality information to the larger society on what they should know and do so that at the end of the day, we can solve the problem of climate change such as it affects us health wise.”

Earlier, Social Protection Technical Specialist, Save the Children International, Mr. George Akor, said the one-day media chart on climate change was organised to create a common understanding of the new global climate campaign, #GenerationHope Campaign; link key messages of Climate change and Health; build the capacity of media on the link between Climate Change and health; and raise public awareness on how the government can prioritize child rights, climate change and environment.

He said: “Concerted effort is required by all partners. A cross-sectoral and interdisciplinary approach is key.

“Current policies and measures to prevent climate-sensitive health outcomes can and should be modified, and new policies and measures developed to address the current and future risks of climate change.”